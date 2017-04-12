ATHEX: New 17-month high for benchmark

The Greek bourse benchmark climbed to a new 17-month high on Wednesday – albeit on low trading volume – with investors apparently positioning themselves ahead of next month’s likely conclusion of the bailout review, when they will be able to cash in their gains of the last few weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 685.19 points, adding 0.75 percent to Tuesday’s 680.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.84 percent to 1,828.75 points and small-caps soared 2.94 percent.

Banks added a healthy 2.33 percent, with Eurobank jumping 4.28 percent, National growing 2.76 percent and Alpha improving 1.69 percent.

Titan Cement was up 3.07 percent, Public Power Corporation climbed 2.57 percent and Jumbo rose 2.13 percent, while GEK Terna fell 1.87 percent, Sarantis dropped 1.73 percent and Hellenic Exchanges declined 1.63 percent.

In total 56 stocks registered gains, 43 sustained losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 25.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.42 percent to 69.34 points.