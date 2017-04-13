Riot police come under barrage of attacks in central Athens

Riot police stationed at key points of the downtown Athens district of Exarchia came under attack for a fifth consecutive night on Wednesday.

What was different about Wednesday’s incident compared to previous ones was that the attack appeared to be organized in volleys, starting at around 10 p.m. and ending after midnight.

The riot police troops posted on Harilaou Trikoupi Street to guard the offices of the PASOK party and at Tositsa, near the historic Athens Polytechnic building, were set upon at intervals by separate groups of young men who pelted the officers with rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Four people were briefly remanded in custody and released, with no arrests being made.