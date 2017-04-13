Two metro stations evacuated over bomb scare

Police closed down and evacuated two stations on the Athens metro system on Thursday in response to two anonymous bomb threats.

Bomb-disposal experts have been dispatched to Egaleo and Aghia Marina stations after two callers told the police shortly after 1.30 p.m. that two explosive devices were timed to go off at the stations at 3.40 p.m.

The stations will remain closed until experts give the all-clear.

On Monday, police had to evacuate the Neo Iraklio electric railway station after a similar call about a bomb, while another threat was made on Tuesday against a bank in Syntagma Square. Both proved to be hoaxes.