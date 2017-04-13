Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos to launch new film at Cannes

Critically acclaimed and award-winning Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, of “Lobster” and “Dogtooth” fame, returns to one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world to launch his latest project.

Premiering at Cannes next month, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” is Lanthimos’s second collaboration with Hollywood star Colin Farrell after 2015’s “Lobster” and also stars Nicole Kidman, Raffery Cassidy and Alicia Silverstone.



Organizers of the event announced the festival lineup on Thursday.

Written by Lanthimos and his regular creative partner Efthymis Filippou, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” tells the tale of a surgeon’s efforts to introduce a teenage boy into his dysfunctional family and all the ways the experiment goes wrong.

Lanthimos walked away with the Un certain regard award in Cannes in 2009 for “Dogtooth,” which was also nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, and the jury prize in 2015 for “Lobster.”

A pioneer of so-called “weird wave” cinema, the 43-year-old Greek helmer is hailed as one of the most intriguing directors in Europe at the moment.