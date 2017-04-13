Two killed in separate crashes in Thessaloniki

Two people were killed in as many road accidents within just a few hours of each other on the outskirts of Thessaloniki on Thursday.

The first fatality was a passenger in a car carrying three men that veered of course while traveling along the Thessaloniki-Nea Moudiana highway toward Halkidiki and rolled over into a side street. The driver the second passenger were injured and are being treated at a local hospital

The second incident involved a cyclist who crashed with a truck on the old Thessaloniki-Edessa highway. No additional details were released about the accident, in which the cyclist died.