Up-and-coming New York-based Greek artist Maria Fragoudaki will be shaking things up at Athens’s Syntagma Square on the evening of Thursday, April 27, with a special art happening. The artist is hoping to surprise the public on the night of the show and is keeping details of the project under wraps, but promises an impressive audiovisual spectacle that conveys her perception of the essence of art more powerfully than she could on a canvas.