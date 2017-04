Paris-born Greek harpist Clio K will perform a solo concert on Good Friday with music ranging from soft jazz to Mediterranean melodies that highlights the spiritual ambience of the Easter holidays. The concert will take place at The Zoo bar, starting at 9.30 p.m., and admission comprises a 2-euro additional fee on the price of the first drink.

The Zoo, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri, tel 210.674.5375