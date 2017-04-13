Treasure Hunt | Athens | April 15

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) invites families with young children to its garden on Saturday, April 15, for an Easter egg and treasure hunt. The objective of the game – which will be organized in 40-minute installments for up to 10 families at a time – is to find Mister Easter Bunny and take home the loot of chocolate eggs. The admission-free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle bus service to and from the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center