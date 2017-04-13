NEWS |

 
Safe-deposit gang

The offices of a transport company in Megara, western Attica, were robbed early Thursday by what police believe to be members of the so-called “safe-deposit box gang.”

According to reports, the hooded robbers threatened a guard on the premises and stole the safe before making off in a getaway car.

Police have launched an investigation. 

