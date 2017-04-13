'Safe-deposit' gang strikes again
Online
The offices of a transport company in Megara, western Attica, were robbed early Thursday by what police believe to be members of the so-called “safe-deposit box gang.”
The offices of a transport company in Megara, western Attica, were robbed early Thursday by what police believe to be members of the so-called “safe-deposit box gang.”
According to reports, the hooded robbers threatened a guard on the premises and stole the safe before making off in a getaway car.
Police have launched an investigation.