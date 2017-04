February saw a reversal of the growth trend in insurance activity, as data from the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) posted a 5.6 decline on an annual basis.

This has more than offset the rise observed in January for a 1.9 percent total year-on-year decline in activity in 2017’s first couple of months.

Property damage insurance activity posted the biggest slide in February, amounting to 14.1 percent.