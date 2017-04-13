Influx of migrants picks up as weather improves

The number of undocumented migrants landing on the Aegean islands from neighboring Turkey has peaked in recent days as the weather improves with 205 people arriving between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, according to government figures.

A total of 121 landed on Chios, 46 on Lesvos and 38 on Samos. The new arrivals join thousands of migrants in already overcrowded reception centers.

The situation on Chios is particularly tense as the island has become the latest favored entry point for human smugglers.



Residents and entrepreneurs there are seeking compensation for damage they say they have suffered due to the presence of migrants on their island.