ATHEX: Weekly gains of 0.37 pct for local bourse

Despite bank stocks’ notable slide on Thursday, the benchmark of the Greek bourse only posted a small drop as most other stocks ended the day in positive territory after another session of very thin trading.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 683.57 points, shedding 0.24 percent from Wednesday’s 685.19 points. It ended the week up 0.37 percent.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.16 percent to 1,825.89 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.84 percent.

The banks index shrank 3.27 percent, with Alpha losing 3.87 percent, Piraeus giving up 3.43 percent, National decreasing 2.68 percent and Eurobank shrinking 2.63 percent. However, this was largely offset by the gains posted by non-banking large-caps such as GEK Terna (up 3.05 percent), Folli Follie (2.99 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (2.78 percent) and Terna Energy (2.59 percent).

In total 58 stocks recorded gains, 31 posted losses and 24 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 28.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 35 million.

The bourse will observe a four-day Easter holiday and reopen on Tuesday.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.55 percent to 69.72 points.