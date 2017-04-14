Taxes and the middle class

We certainly do not need to read studies to find out that the Greek middle class is being bled dry by taxation. We all see this ghastly reality all around us, every day, as people struggle to pay their taxes.

But what is utterly outrageous is that instead of seeing a return – in term of social well-being – on the taxes people are paying, their hard-earned money is being funneled down a giant black hole.

Basically, people pay taxes to support a needless part of the wider public sector, trade unionists and mismanaged utilities, as the middle class has been condemned to carry all the mistakes of the past, along with a dysfunctional public sector, on its back.

As for the so-called services that taxpayers get in return from the state, they have either been degraded or have collapsed.

What is truly impressive is that former members of the middle class – once the engine of the economy, and now essentially decommissioned – continue to pay or try to pay their taxes and haven’t yet defaulted.