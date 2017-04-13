Decision finally issued for obligatory installation of card terminals

After a delay of 100 days, the ministerial decision determining which professional categories will have to install card terminals was finally issued on Thursday.

The decision forces professionals and enterprises in 85 fields to obtain the hardware allowing them to accept payments by credit or debit card within three months or face a fine of 1,500 euros (reduced to 750 euros if paid within 30 days).

The list of professions includes electricians, plumbers, doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, lawyers, engineers, accountants, telecommunication and energy companies, food service outlets, bars, cafeterias, cinemas etc.