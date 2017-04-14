Iraqi airlifted to Athens with head injuries after brawl in Chios migrant camp

A young Iraqi refugee was being treated in an Athens hospital on Friday with serious head injuries after being set upon on Thursday night in the island's reception center for migrants by a group of Afghan men.

The victim was airlifted to the capital late on Thursday as the local hospital on Chios was not adequately equipped to treat his injuries.

Police were seeking the assailants in and around the Souda camp on Chios.

Local authorities on Chios expressed concerns about rising tensions on the island and frequent outbursts of violence in the camp.

