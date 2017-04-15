Five arrested in police raid on Chios migrant camp

Five people were arrested and 24 questioned during an organized police raid on the Vial migrant and refugee camp on the island of Chios on Saturday.

The aim of the raid, according to police, was to look for contraband and to crack down on any illegal activities at the camp, where violent clashes have broken out on occasion between rival groups.

Four of the people arrested were allegedly found to be in possession of illegal weapons and the fifth of violating customs laws. Police said they confiscated dozens of knives and wooden sticks.