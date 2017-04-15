Last buses in Athens and Thessaloniki to start at 10 p.m.

Buses and trolley buses in the Greek capital and in the northern port city of Thessaloniki will start their final runs at 10 p.m. on Saturday in light of Easter, with closing time scheduled at 11 p.m. so drivers can attend church for the Resurrection at midnight.

They will also run at longer intervals on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Service will also be less frequent on the Athens metro, ISAP electric railway and tram, transport authorities said, adding that the measure would be applied on Sunday and Monday as well.