Holy Fire arrives in Athens from Jerusalem

The Holy Fire from Jerusalem arrived in Athens at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday on the prime minister’s airplane as part of Easter celebrations in Greece.

The flame, which was brought to Athens from Jerusalem by a Greek delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanatidis, was received at Athens International Airport with the protocol reserved for heads of state.

“We are bringing the hope of resurrection, life, joy, hope, as well as solidarity, love and peace, to a world tested by wars and deprivation,” Amanatidis said.

After Athens, the flame was due to be flown to various parts of Greece on Aegean Airlines flights.

The more than 1200 year-old ritual of lighting the Holy Fire takes place annually at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

The ceremony entails top Eastern Orthodox clerics entering the Edicule, the small chamber marking the site of Jesus' tomb where their candles are said to be miraculously lit with "holy fire."

The details of the flame's source are a closely guarded secret.



