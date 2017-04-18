Anarchists in Exarchia attack police, target minister's home again

Self-styled anarchists clashed with police in the broader area of Exarchia on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday with hooded youths targeting the home of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris yet again.

Shortly after 4.15 a.m., five assailants lobbed stones at a group of police officers guarding the area in Strefi Hill close to Flambouraris's home.

Earlier, at around 1 a.m., a group of around 20 masked youths attacked a riot police contingent guarding the headquarters of socialist PASOK on Harilaou Trikoupi Street, pelting them with stones and bottles and letting off fire extinguishers.

There were no reports of any injuries, neither of any arrests.