Anti-establishment 'political kiosk' in Exarchia to open amid controversy

More than a week after a large container was set up in the capital's central Exarchia square, members of anarchist groups are to officially open the so-called "political kiosk."

The kiosk is to be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Monday, organizers said in a statement on the Athens Indymedia website.

The statement added that the opening of the kiosk would be accompanied by works to create a children's playground.

The initiative aims to inform people about "mafias, state repression and social cannibalism," the statement added.

The presence of the large red container in Exarchia square has sparked criticism from the political opposition as police and town planning authorities argue about who should intervene.

