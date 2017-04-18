Girl, 8, dies after infection with H1N1 flu virus

An 8-year-old girl died in a Patra hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning nearly a month after becoming infected with the H1N1 flu virus.

The child, identified only as Maria, was originally being treated at the city's Karamandaneio children's hospital but was transferred to the intensive care unit of Patra General Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

The girl's relatives are considering legal action, according to reports, as they believe the transfer to the ICU should have taken place earlier.