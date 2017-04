Police in Athens were on Tuesday seeking the two perpetrators behind an armed robbery on a branch of the supermarket chain Sklavenitis in the neighborhood of Galatsi.

The gunmen entered the branch at 7 a.m., climbed to the first floor and forced the store manager to open the supermarket's safe.

They fled with the store's takings for the Easter weekend, according to police sources, though it was unclear exactly how much that was.