Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead | Athens | April 20

“Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,” live from the Old Vic in London, will be screened at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 9 p.m. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua McGuire and David Haig, David Leveaux’s new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made a young Tom Stoppard’s name overnight. With English subtitles. Tickets cost 15 euros (8 euros reduced) and can be purchased in advance from the Athens Concert Hall's website.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali,

tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr