Israeli Film Week | Athens | May 3-7

The Greek Film Archive presents its fifth annual Israeli Film Week on May 3-7. Featuring a multifaceted selection of films, the mini-festival aims to showcase the variety of genres and subjects being explored by young filmmakers in Israel, while also focusing on the output of Arab-speaking directors who have been making their mark on the cinema scene in recent years. For more details, contact the archive.



Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.360.9695