Israeli Tribute | Thessaloniki & Athens | April 20-26 & May 3-7

The Greek Film Archive presents its fifth annual Israeli Film Week, which this year will also travel to Thessaloniki for the first time, running at the John Cassavetes cinema at the port complex from April 20-26, before heading down to the archive in Athens on May 3-7. Featuring a multifaceted selection of films, the mini-festival aims to showcase the variety of genres and subjects being explored by young filmmakers in Israel, while also focusing on the output of Arab-speaking directors who have been making their mark on the cinema scene in recent years. For more details, contact the archive.



Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.360.9695