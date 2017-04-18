Borderline Festival ’17 | Athens | April 19-23

For the seventh year in a row, the Borderline Festival at the Onassis Cultural Center will be pushing the limits of sound, focusing this year on musical experimentation and electronic sound. The event features guest artists from around the world, who will lead the audience through the sometimes fuzzy line separating silence from noise, composition from improvisation and meditation from dance. Performances will take place both at the Onassis Cultural Center and in various other locations in Athens. Admission costs up to 10 euros per person, though some of the events are free of charge. For information on the festival schedule and ticket prices, visit www.sgt.gr

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue,

tel 210.900.5800