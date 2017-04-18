Over 100 people rescued at sea since Thursday

A total of 114 refugees and migrants have been rescued in three separate incidents in the area lying between the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos and Chios since last Thursday, according to the Greek coast guard.



Meanwhile, 32 refugees and migrants arrived on Samos between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the latest data, 177 refugees and migrants arrived on islands of the eastern Aegean in the last four days.



Chios saw the lion’s share with 107 people arriving since Friday. There are currently 3,183 migrants and asylum seekers on Lesvos, 3,718 on Chios and 1,780 on Samos.