ATHEX: Stocks slide in line with the rest of Europe on UK vote

Stocks across Europe felt the pressure on Tuesday after snap elections were called in Great Britain, leading the Greek market’s benchmark almost 1 percent lower as trading resumed after the Easter break. Turnover was exceptionally low since many investors appeared to have extended their holidays.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 677.30 points, shedding 0.92 percent from Thursday’s 683.57 points.The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.07 percent to 1,806.33 points.

Banks dropped 1.01 percent, with Alpha losing 1.72 percent and National 1.18 percent, while Eurobank grabbed 0.51 percent.

Jumbo lost 2.48 percent and Viohalco decreased 2.17 percent while GEK Terna grew 1.11 percent.

In total 26 stocks enjoyed gains, 61 suffered losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to just 22 million euros, down from last Thursday’s 28.4 million.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange remained closed on Tuesday and reopens on Wednesday after the Easter holidays.