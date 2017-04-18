NEWS |

 
Mountain train carrying passengers derails

TAGS: Transport

A carriage of the small iconic mountain train known as the Moutzouris in Pilio, near Volos in central Greece, derailed on Tuesday on the route linking the villages of Lehonia and Milies.

The incident occurred near the Ano Gatzeas stop while the train, which was packed with an unknown number of passenger at the time, was moving at the modest speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

No one was injured and all passengers boarded a bus for the return leg to Lehonia. 

