Anarchist ‘political kiosk’ opens in Exarchia

A “political kiosk” that was set up more than a week ago in a red cargo container in central Exarchia Square by self-proclaimed anarchist group members was to officially open on Tuesday afternoon. According to a statement on an anti-establishment website, the kiosk will also be accompanied by works to create a children’s playground. The initiative aims to inform people about “mafias, state repression and social cannibalism,” the statement added. The container has sparked criticism from opposition parties as it was set up without a permit. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]