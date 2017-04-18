ND official sunk for straying from party line

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis removed Katerina Papakosta as deputy shadow health minister on Tuesday over a Facebook post on Saturday referring to party vice-president Adonis Georgiadis.

In it, Papakosta suggested that the former health minister in the conservative government of Antonis Samaras should step down until an investigation into scandals in the health sector is completed. She will replaced by Iasonas Fotilas.

New Democracy officials said that it was the second time Papakosta strayed from the party line and that if she repeats a similar offense she will be expelled from the party.