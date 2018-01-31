Jannis Spyropoulos | Crete | To January 31, 2018

An inquisitive artist with a bent for pushing boundaries, Jannis Spyropoulos gave up figurative art in the mid-1950s to explore abstraction. “Dialogue With the Invisible,” on display at the Historical Museum of Crete through January 31, 2018, comprises 13 pieces Spyropoulos painted in the 1960s, when he started gaining a reputation as one of the key proponents of abstract art after being awarded the UNESCO Prize at the 1960 Venice Biennale. Opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.



Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli Venizelou,

tel 28010.283.219, www.historical-museum.gr