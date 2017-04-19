News agencies ANA-MPA and Xinhua deepening cooperation

The Athens-Macedonia News Agency (ANA-MPA) and China’s state news agency Xinhua are to deepen their cooperation, focusing in particular on making greater use of social media, with state officials to sign an agreement in Athens on Thursday.



As part of the deal, the agencies will promote each other’s news applications, ANA-MPA said yesterday. They also plan to create a new platform to promote each other’s content.

The deal is to be signed on Thursday by the heads of the agencies, Michalis Psylos and Cai Mingzhao.