Teachers in crosshairs

M.K. hesitated to share his story at first, but eventually agreed on the condition that neither his nor his host's personal information be made public, out of fear of retaliation against their relatives back home in Turkey. On the eve of our meeting, he sent the address to his apartment on my cellphone and wrote: “First we will eat a Turkish breakfast, then we will talk.”

Located in a building with no elevator, the apartment is simply furnished with two black sofas and cheap shelves. There is also a table, which is set. Though it's only 9 a.m., they've prepared stuffed vine leaves and roast lamb kavurma for their “guest.” “The story of my life is so complicated, I should write a book,” says M.K. once we've wiped our plates clean.

He is wearing a white button-down shirt with a blue jacket. He tells me he was a teacher at one of the dozens of educational institutions founded by Gulen. At first, he says, life was good. He had steady work, a house and traveled to at least 30 different countries for charitable activities – his old passport bears stamps from countries such as Tanzania and Uganda.

Once close allies, Gulen and Erdogan parted ways in 2013, with the rift between the two growing amid mutual accusations of corruption. Gulen's followers were later accused by the government of trying to set up a “parallel state” and then labeled as members of a terrorist organization. In the wake of the failed coup – which Gulen has repeatedly denied having any involvement in – the authorities unleashed a crackdown on dissent, prosecuting thousands of teachers, doctors, judges and journalists who have been fired or jailed. M.K. has been both.