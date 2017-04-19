Police find Xanthi mosque guns not linked to criminal activity

Police forensic lab results suggest that the two pistols found in a mosque last month in the village of Iliopetra in the northeastern city of Xanthi are not linked to any criminal activity, Kathimerini understands.



The two pistols, one with a silencer, and bullets were discovered inside the mosque. Its 47-year-old imam said the guns were not his and that the site is always open and easily accessible.



Police also found a shotgun in the cleric’s home, but he claimed he had purchased it years ago when a license was not required. His lawyer claimed the guns had been planted in the mosque in an attempt to “set up” his client.