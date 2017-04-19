Ship stranded southeast of Rhodes
A Maltese-flagged tanker, the USICEHM, remained immobilized 45 nautical miles southeast of the island of Rhodes Wednesday, after its 17-member crew put out a fire that broke out in its engine room earlier in the day.
The ship, carrying 5,900 metric tons of sunflower oil, had departed from Russia and was heading for Sudan. It was not clear what caused the blaze.