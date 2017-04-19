NEWS |

 
NEWS

Ship stranded southeast of Rhodes

TAGS: Shipping

A Maltese-flagged tanker, the USICEHM, remained immobilized 45 nautical miles southeast of the island of Rhodes Wednesday, after its 17-member crew put out a fire that broke out in its engine room earlier in the day.

The ship, carrying 5,900 metric tons of sunflower oil, had departed from Russia and was heading for Sudan. It was not clear what caused the blaze.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 