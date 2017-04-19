Two rescued after jeep falls into Volos port

Two people were rescued after the car they were in fell into the harbor of Volos in central Greece on Tuesday night.



Two people working at the port dove into the water, broke the car’s window and pulled out the passenger and driver after the vehicle shot off the docking bay right beside the ferry Proteus, which had just arrived from Skiathos and was unloading.



The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in front of several hundred people. The pair were rushed to a nearby hospital but were expected to recover.