Turning a deaf ear

The responsibility for unity within the country’s main opposition party lies squarely with the conservatives’ top executives.

The Greek people are in desperate need of a convincing alternative to the current left-led coalition government. What they need is an opposition party that is not just strong, but also trustworthy and consistent – a party they can rely on.

Over the past few months, we have witnessed certain cadres within the ranks of the opposition creating all sorts of problems and raising sundry obstacles against the formation of this much-needed united front.

These politicians clearly have other goals in mind and are looking after interests that are not related to the party.

More importantly, they are also clearly deaf to the anguish of the citizens who voted for them and their growing calls for change.