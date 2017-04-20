Banks appear to have missed their targets for reducing nonperforming loans in the first quarter of the year due to the deterioration of economic conditions.

Uncertainty in the first few months of 2017 has led to an increase in NPLs by between 1 and 1.5 billion euros, while nonperforming exposure is also showing a marginal increase.

Senior bank officials report a very small rate of response from borrowers (households and enterprises alike) to proposals by lenders for settling their debts, while property auctions are still not conducted due to strong reactions.