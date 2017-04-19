The US market will be bringing more tourists and more revenues to Greece this year, according to the president of the Hellenic American Chamber of Tourism (HACT), George Trivizas.

Trivizas said that the number of Americans expected to visit Greece this year will rise to around 900,000 from 778,600 in 2016. Revenues from US visitors are set to revert to growth after the 22.8 percent annual decline recorded in 2016. They are now seen rising to 727.9 million euros in 2017.

One of the most encouraging signs of sustained growth for tourism flows from the US to Greece has been the fact that the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) asked HACT and tourism consultants MTC Group to see whether its “Destination Expo 2018” conference could be held in Athens next year.

The Greek capital is facing competition from Hanoi, Malta, Aqaba and Tel Aviv. The selection will be made ahead of the ASTA conference in June in Washington. MTC head Notis Martakis expressed his optimism that Athens will be chosen in the end.

The US market is crucial, as it is the world’s second biggest in terms of tourism spending (accounting for $121.5 billion last year) behind China (with $261.1 billion).