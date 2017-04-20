Works outlined in an investment program launched by Cosco for Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) will be taking off after the selection of the independent engineer who will be monitoring the projects according to the concession contract signed with the Greek state.

The OLP board has approved Hill International as the independent engineer after the US firm won the tender conducted by the Athens-listed authority. The project manager will also be selected very soon.

OLP administration sources say that studies for the investment program have also begun. Within the year, work is expected start on upgrading infrastructures at the ship repair zone, the new logistics center and new infrastructures at the car terminal in Piraeus.

The appointment of the independent engineer who will supervise the construction work and its compliance with the definitive study, planning standards, national technical requirements, approved environmental terms and the ratified timetable was the last outstanding issue for works to commence, according to OLP sources.

