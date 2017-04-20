NEWS 15:10 Man dies in Athens apartment fire One man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment in downtown Athens on Thursday. The identity of the victim has not been made public. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS IMF may fund Greek bailout with small amount, for one year, Greek gov't says NEWS Sole survivor of helicopter crash says aircraft got tangled in power lines NEWS Cyprus leaders meet in first encounter since Turkish referendum NEWS