NEWS |

 
NEWS

Man dies in Athens apartment fire

One man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment in downtown Athens on Thursday.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 