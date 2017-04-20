Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | April 21

The Benaki Museum has invited local act Underground Youth Orchestra to perform a spring concert for children and adults. Conducted by Costas Iliadis, the ensemble of 45 music students aged 10-24 and three professional musicians, will perform a selection of works by a diverse range of composers, from Bach to Bernstein. The show takes place at the museum's Pireos Street annex and starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros,

tel 2102.345.3111, www.benaki.gr