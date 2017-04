The Athens Center is hosting another of the Palini Animal Shelter's popular quiz evenings, with a raffle and prizes, on Friday, April 21. The games begin at 8 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros (including snacks and a drink), with proceeds going in aid of the animal charity.

Athens Center, 48 Archimidous & 13 Domboli, Mets,

tel 210.701.2268, www.athenscentre.gr