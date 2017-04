Greek 1990s cult act Bokomolech – which has opened for the likes of dEUS, PJ Harvey, Shellac and Steve Wynn – brings its weird yet intriguing blend of disparate musical elements to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) for a free concert, starting at 9 p.m. There’s also a free shuttle bus service that runs between the SNFCC and Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center