Sound for ‘Psycho’ | Athens | April 21

Ney player Harris Lambrakis and his band will be creating the sound for a silent screening of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic thriller “Psycho” at the Television Control Center venue on Friday, April 21. With improvised avant-garde noise, post-rock and ambient elements, the four musicians will attempt to capture the horror of the 1960 classic.



Television Control Center, 91A Kyprou & 35A Sikinou, Kypseli,

tel 213.004.0496