More Greeks choose to remain abroad, survey shows

Four in 10 (42 percent) Greeks that have migrated abroad in search of professional careers and a better standard of living say they will never return, while half of them (51 percent) say they are not willing to contribute to the Greek economy, according to an annual survey by ICAP Group.



According to the group’ Brain Drain study, which was presented on Thursday at the third Human Capital Summit of ICAP Group, 63 percent of Greeks that have moved abroad are aged between 31 and 35, while 28 percent are aged between 26 and 30, and 18 percent are between 36 and 40 years old.