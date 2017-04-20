ATHEX: Wednesday's stock gains evaporated

Bank stocks saw Wednesday’s gains evaporate on Thursday, leading to losses for the benchmark and most stocks on the Greek bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 674.40 points, shedding 0.67 percent from Wednesday’s 678.96 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.54 percent to 1,803.95 points.

Banks gave up 1.56 percent, as National lost 2.34 percent and Eurobank fell 2.27 percent.

In total 30 stocks rose, 62 dropped and 25 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 25.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 30.5 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.88 percent to 69.94 points.