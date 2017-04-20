Clashes with police closed Patission Street

A section of central Patission Street was closed off to traffic late Wednesday for one hour due to street clashes between unknown assailants and a riot police unit in the the area surrounding the historic Athens Polytechnic building in Exarchia.



According to reports, the clashes began at around 10 p.m. after a group of individuals threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at riot police stationed at the intersection of Patission and Tositsa Streets.



Such attacks are quite frequent, but have shown an increase in the past few weeks.